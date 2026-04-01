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Poll Shows Strong Polish Opposition to US-Israel Strikes on Iran
(MENAFN) A recent survey indicates that most Polish citizens view the US-Israel attack on Iran as wrong, with many also seeing the conflict as a potential threat to Poland’s security, according to reports.
As stated by reports citing CBOS, 77% of respondents said the decision to strike Iran was wrong, including 51% who said it was “definitely” wrong, while only 8% believed the decision was “right.” CBOS noted that the sentiment was consistent across all demographic and social groups analyzed.
The survey also asked whether the conflict posed a threat to Poland’s security, with 49% answering “yes,” including 16% who said “definitely yes.”
Reports added that there was strong public support—89%—for the Polish government’s decision not to send troops to Iran.
The survey comes in the context of the ongoing US-Israel offensive on Iran, which began on February 28 and has resulted in over 1,340 deaths, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian authorities. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
As stated by reports citing CBOS, 77% of respondents said the decision to strike Iran was wrong, including 51% who said it was “definitely” wrong, while only 8% believed the decision was “right.” CBOS noted that the sentiment was consistent across all demographic and social groups analyzed.
The survey also asked whether the conflict posed a threat to Poland’s security, with 49% answering “yes,” including 16% who said “definitely yes.”
Reports added that there was strong public support—89%—for the Polish government’s decision not to send troops to Iran.
The survey comes in the context of the ongoing US-Israel offensive on Iran, which began on February 28 and has resulted in over 1,340 deaths, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian authorities. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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