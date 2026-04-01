CHC Navigation Announces Major Updates To I93, I85, I76 And Ibase GNSS Receivers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHC Navigation (CHCNAV), a global provider of surveying, mapping, and positioning GNSS technology, announced major updates to its i93, i85, and i76 GNSS receivers, as well as the iBase professional base station. The updates are designed to further improve positioning stability, simplify field setup, and expand operational capability across demanding surveying environments.

Enhanced RTK performance with the CHCNAV StellaX GNSS chip

The updated i93, i85, and i76 receivers integrate the CHCNAV StellaX GNSS chip with multi frequency signal tracking and advanced anti interference mitigation. This design is intended to support more reliable GNSS RTK positioning and more consistent data collection in complex terrain and in areas with partial GNSS satellite visibility.

PointSky GNSS corrections service for remote surveying

To reduce reliance on cellular networks and local radio links, the updated i93 and i85 now include a one-year standard subscription to the CHCNAV PointSky service. PointSky delivers GNSS corrections via satellite, enabling users to reach a 2.5 cm precision fix in three to five minutes. This capability supports surveying operations in remote locations such as mountains, forests, and deserts where network coverage can be limited or unavailable.

Longer range radio operation and simplified iBase startup

The iBase base station now integrates CHCNAV DistLink technology and improved data compression to increase radio sensitivity and support up to 30 km coverage for linear projects such as highways and railways. Power consumption has also been optimized to support more than 13 hours of continuous operation without external batteries. To streamline setup, iBase includes a one button startup sequence designed to automatically pair with rover units, reducing the need for manual parameter configuration in the field.

About CHC Navigation

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) develops advanced mapping, navigation and positioning solutions designed to increase productivity and efficiency. Serving industries such as geospatial, agriculture, construction and autonomy, CHCNAV delivers innovative technologies that empower professionals and drive industry advancement. With a global presence spanning over 140 countries and a team of more than 2,000 professionals, CHC Navigation is recognized as a leader in the geospatial industry and beyond.

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CONTACT: Contact information: Xu Can... CHC Navigation