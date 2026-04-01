403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Folio.YVR #40 Showcases Ecoluxury Expedition Travel From YVR, Canadian Artists Creating Conversations & A Historic Home
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Folio Luxury Lifestyle Magazine, British Columbia's only digital luxury lifestyle media outlet, announces the release of Issue 40 - a milestone edition anchored by an immersive expedition into one of the most ecologically significant and emotionally profound travel experiences available anywhere on the planet.
Where the Whales Come to Find Us, chronicles a luxury glamping adventure at San Ignacio Lagoon in Baja California, Mexico, led by conservation-first outfitters Baja Expeditions and Nautilus. Set within the Vizcaíno Biosphere Reserve - a UNESCO World Heritage Site - the journey delivers an extraordinary convergence of wilderness immersion, considered comfort, and meaningful environmental stewardship that defines the best of modern expedition travel.
"San Ignacio Lagoon stopped me in a way that very few places do," says Helen Siwak, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Folio. "What Baja Expeditions and Nautilus have built there is something far more valuable than a conventional luxury experience: a model of travel that funds conservation directly, that places guests inside an ecosystem rather than above it, and that returns people to themselves in ways that no five-star property can replicate. The mindfulness that surrounds every aspect of this trip - the camp, the excursions, the relationship with the land and sea - speaks to the integrity of everything Baja Expeditions and Nautilus stand for. It is exactly the kind of story Folio exists to tell."
Art anchors Issue 40 throughout, with works by Peter Aspell (1918–2004) represented by Gallery Jones woven across its pages - a fitting presence for a milestone edition. Controversial, defiant, and incapable of compromise, Aspell forged a primitive expressionist style entirely his own, one that pushed boldly against the boundaries of gender and identity long before those conversations entered the mainstream.
Among the issue's personality features: Jesse Jonathon Hawes and Triet Duong open the doors of Marché Mon Pitou in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood, offering an intimate portrait of the bakery and specialty food store they built from partnership, precision, and a quietly radical commitment to community. Ola Volo speaks to her large-scale mural practice, her Central Asian folk art lineage, her major commercial collaborations, and a forthcoming solo gallery exhibition opening in Calgary in September 2026. Liting Chan, Creative Director of Paradise Events, is profiled on her decade of redefining luxury event and wedding design across British Columbia. In CELEBRATE, Paradise Events Presents features the wedding of Linda and Jared, set against the backdrop of Swaneset Bay.
The Vancouver Art Gallery presents Highlights from the Collection - its most ambitious display of permanent holdings in recent memory, drawing from over 13,000 works across more than a century of BC cultural life, with works by Emily Carr, Fred Herzog, Stan Douglas, and Jeff Wall among those featured. The Geary House at 993 Broughton Street offers a study in Colonial Revival heritage architecture presented by Premier Group & Michelle Raymond Realty. The Pan Pacific Vancouver and DAMARA Day Spa represent urban hospitality and restorative luxury at their most considered. From Paris Fashion Week, Montréal's Matières Fécales - the label of Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran - delivers a perspective on fashion that is confrontational, conceptual, and entirely its own.
Adventure extends north in a second travel feature, as Nadine Paulo, Founder and CEO of The Solo Travel Collection, leads an intimate Northern Lights journey through Finnish Lapland - a soulful, immersive expedition designed exclusively for women.
Issue 40 of Folio is available now in flippable digital format at folioyvr and on yumpu hosting platform.
Where the Whales Come to Find Us, chronicles a luxury glamping adventure at San Ignacio Lagoon in Baja California, Mexico, led by conservation-first outfitters Baja Expeditions and Nautilus. Set within the Vizcaíno Biosphere Reserve - a UNESCO World Heritage Site - the journey delivers an extraordinary convergence of wilderness immersion, considered comfort, and meaningful environmental stewardship that defines the best of modern expedition travel.
"San Ignacio Lagoon stopped me in a way that very few places do," says Helen Siwak, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of Folio. "What Baja Expeditions and Nautilus have built there is something far more valuable than a conventional luxury experience: a model of travel that funds conservation directly, that places guests inside an ecosystem rather than above it, and that returns people to themselves in ways that no five-star property can replicate. The mindfulness that surrounds every aspect of this trip - the camp, the excursions, the relationship with the land and sea - speaks to the integrity of everything Baja Expeditions and Nautilus stand for. It is exactly the kind of story Folio exists to tell."
Art anchors Issue 40 throughout, with works by Peter Aspell (1918–2004) represented by Gallery Jones woven across its pages - a fitting presence for a milestone edition. Controversial, defiant, and incapable of compromise, Aspell forged a primitive expressionist style entirely his own, one that pushed boldly against the boundaries of gender and identity long before those conversations entered the mainstream.
Among the issue's personality features: Jesse Jonathon Hawes and Triet Duong open the doors of Marché Mon Pitou in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood, offering an intimate portrait of the bakery and specialty food store they built from partnership, precision, and a quietly radical commitment to community. Ola Volo speaks to her large-scale mural practice, her Central Asian folk art lineage, her major commercial collaborations, and a forthcoming solo gallery exhibition opening in Calgary in September 2026. Liting Chan, Creative Director of Paradise Events, is profiled on her decade of redefining luxury event and wedding design across British Columbia. In CELEBRATE, Paradise Events Presents features the wedding of Linda and Jared, set against the backdrop of Swaneset Bay.
The Vancouver Art Gallery presents Highlights from the Collection - its most ambitious display of permanent holdings in recent memory, drawing from over 13,000 works across more than a century of BC cultural life, with works by Emily Carr, Fred Herzog, Stan Douglas, and Jeff Wall among those featured. The Geary House at 993 Broughton Street offers a study in Colonial Revival heritage architecture presented by Premier Group & Michelle Raymond Realty. The Pan Pacific Vancouver and DAMARA Day Spa represent urban hospitality and restorative luxury at their most considered. From Paris Fashion Week, Montréal's Matières Fécales - the label of Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran - delivers a perspective on fashion that is confrontational, conceptual, and entirely its own.
Adventure extends north in a second travel feature, as Nadine Paulo, Founder and CEO of The Solo Travel Collection, leads an intimate Northern Lights journey through Finnish Lapland - a soulful, immersive expedition designed exclusively for women.
Issue 40 of Folio is available now in flippable digital format at folioyvr and on yumpu hosting platform.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment