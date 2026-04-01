403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy to Join Online Talks with US on Russia Peace Process
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Tuesday that he will participate in an online meeting with the United States on Wednesday to discuss the peace process with Russia, according to reports.
As stated by reports citing a press conference at the Bucha Summit 2026, Zelenskyy said the talks aim to clarify each side’s positions on the peace track and determine the timing of the next trilateral meeting with Russia. The session will also include NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, among others.
Zelenskyy claimed that Russia has communicated to the US its expectation to capture Ukraine’s eastern Donbas within two months. “Therefore, Ukraine has two months to withdraw, and then the war will end. If Ukraine does not withdraw within two months, then Russia will capture Donbas and then there will be other conditions,” he said, emphasizing that territorial issues remain central to negotiations.
He also suggested that Russia is attempting to pressure the US ahead of its midterm elections, while stressing that Washington has the capacity to guide Moscow and return talks “to logic.”
“It is clear that the United States needs to take different steps in domestic policy, in foreign policy. We really hope that on the negotiation track, the issue will still return to logic, and not to Russia's emotionality,” Zelenskyy added.
Reports note that earlier this year, Russia and Ukraine conducted several US-mediated negotiation rounds to end the conflict, though these contacts were disrupted following the US-Israeli strike on Iran late last month.
As stated by reports citing a press conference at the Bucha Summit 2026, Zelenskyy said the talks aim to clarify each side’s positions on the peace track and determine the timing of the next trilateral meeting with Russia. The session will also include NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, among others.
Zelenskyy claimed that Russia has communicated to the US its expectation to capture Ukraine’s eastern Donbas within two months. “Therefore, Ukraine has two months to withdraw, and then the war will end. If Ukraine does not withdraw within two months, then Russia will capture Donbas and then there will be other conditions,” he said, emphasizing that territorial issues remain central to negotiations.
He also suggested that Russia is attempting to pressure the US ahead of its midterm elections, while stressing that Washington has the capacity to guide Moscow and return talks “to logic.”
“It is clear that the United States needs to take different steps in domestic policy, in foreign policy. We really hope that on the negotiation track, the issue will still return to logic, and not to Russia's emotionality,” Zelenskyy added.
Reports note that earlier this year, Russia and Ukraine conducted several US-mediated negotiation rounds to end the conflict, though these contacts were disrupted following the US-Israeli strike on Iran late last month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment