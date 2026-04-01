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European Nations Denounce Attacks on UNIFIL, Warn Against Escalation
(MENAFN) A coalition of European countries and the EU strongly condemned recent attacks on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Tuesday, urging Israel to avoid actions that could further escalate the conflict, including a potential ground operation, according to reports.
As stated by reports, foreign ministers from Belgium, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, the UK, the Greek Cypriot administration, and the EU foreign policy chief released a joint statement emphasizing that Lebanon’s territorial integrity must be respected.
The statement condemned Hezbollah attacks, which they described as being “in support of Iran against Israel,” and called for such attacks to “cease immediately.”
“We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate and to revert to the cessation of hostilities agreement and UN Security Council resolution 1701 (2006),” the statement added.
Reports indicate the statement also stressed the protection of civilians, humanitarian workers, UN peacekeepers, and critical infrastructure—including airports, ports, and bridges—in accordance with international humanitarian law.
The ministers expressed concern over the forced displacement of more than one million people in Lebanon and reiterated calls for Israel to avoid any action that could further widen the conflict.
As stated by reports, foreign ministers from Belgium, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, the UK, the Greek Cypriot administration, and the EU foreign policy chief released a joint statement emphasizing that Lebanon’s territorial integrity must be respected.
The statement condemned Hezbollah attacks, which they described as being “in support of Iran against Israel,” and called for such attacks to “cease immediately.”
“We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate and to revert to the cessation of hostilities agreement and UN Security Council resolution 1701 (2006),” the statement added.
Reports indicate the statement also stressed the protection of civilians, humanitarian workers, UN peacekeepers, and critical infrastructure—including airports, ports, and bridges—in accordance with international humanitarian law.
The ministers expressed concern over the forced displacement of more than one million people in Lebanon and reiterated calls for Israel to avoid any action that could further widen the conflict.
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