Total Voting Rights
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
1 APRIL 2026
In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 31 March 2026, the Company's issued share capital consists of 104,505,042 Ordinary Shares in issue.
There are no shares held in Treasury.
The total number of voting rights of the Company is 104,505,042. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Company Secretary
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group
0203 667 8100
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