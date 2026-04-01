Decisions Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Spar Nord Bank A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Extraordinary General Meeting of Spar Nord Bank A/S on 1 April 2026
At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Spar Nord Bank A/S held on Wednesday 1 April 2026, the General Meeting approved:
- The Board of Directors' proposal to resolve on completion of a merger between Spar Nord Bank A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S, CVR no 10519608, with Nykredit Bank A/S as the continuing company and Spar Nord Bank A/S as the discontinuing company in accordance with the published merger plan and merger statement of 25 February 2026. The resolution is conditional upon the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's approval of the merger, which is expected to be received shortly after the General Meeting, after which the resolution to complete the merger will take legal effect.
Aalborg, 1 April 2026
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Board of Directors
Contact:
Any questions may be directed by telephone to +45 21 82 01 65.
Attachment
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No. 7 - Decisions of extraordinary general meeting - Spar Nord Bank AS
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