Tovino Thomas: The Only Politics That We Are Trying To Tell In 'Pallichattambi' Is Humanity! (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 1 (IANS) Disclosing for the first time the basic plot of his eagerly awaited period action entertainer, 'Pallichattambi', actor Tovino Thomas has now made it amply clear that the only politics that the makers of the film were trying to tell in the film was humanity!

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Tovino Thomas was asked about the basic plot of the film. He replied, "I was very excited when I listened to the script. But the thing is, I don't think I should give away much about the storyline and all. Because it might affect the audience's movie-going experience."

He then very reluctantly explained, "What I can tell about the movie is, this movie is set in 1957-58 -- a time period when the socio-political scenario in Kerala was very different. New reformations came into existence. There were resistances against that. So, that is the premise, not the story. So, in this premise, there is a story happening and this story is completely fictional."

Pointing out that they had only taken inspiration from events that had happened during the time period, Tovino Thomas stressed on the point that whatever was shown in the film was not a direct depiction of whatever had happened at that point in time.

"But we have tried to make our fiction as believable as possible. And the inspiration from the real-life scenarios that happened at that point of time has helped a lot," he explained.

Talking about his character in the film, the actor disclosed, "My character is someone who comes from a different place to this place where the story is happening. And he comes as a Palli Chettambi. Palli means church. Chettambi means someone who comes there to protect the church. What happens in this village after he comes there and how he understands life. How he makes people understand life. The only politics that we are trying to tell in this movie is humanity."

For the unaware, the eagerly awaited period film, which has been directed by Dijo Jose Antony, features actress Kayadu Lohar in the lead along with Tovino Thomas and is scheduled to hit screens on April 10 this year.