MP Minister Orders Demolition Of Murder Accused's Illegal Structures In Bhopal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 1 (IANS) Three days after a 35-year-old trader, Vijay Mewada, was brutally stabbed to death in Bhopal's Ashoka Garden area, the main accused, Asif alias Bom, remains absconding despite an extensive police search.

Expressing strong displeasure over the delay in the arrest, Minister Vishwas Sarang has directed the Bhopal district administration and police to take strict action, including the demolition of illegal structures belonging to all the accused involved in the killing.

Sarang met the bereaved family late Tuesday and assured them that no perpetrator involved in this heinous crime would be spared. He said strict action under the law would be taken to deter anyone from attempting such crimes in the future.

The Minister instructed police officials to carry out demolition drives using bulldozers against the illegal structures belonging to the accused persons.

Providing relief to the bereaved family, Minister Sarang announced that he would bear the entire cost of education for both daughters of the deceased (Vijay Mewada).

Additionally, he also announced to set up Fixed Deposits (FDs) of Rs 50,000 in the names of both minor daughters of the deceased. He also assured to provide employment to the deceased's wife.

The incident occurred on Monday night when Vijay Mewada was returning from Kolar after closing his tea shop. After dropping his workers at Pragati Nagar, he encountered local criminal Asif aka Bom and his aides Imran, Farman and Kalu.

The accused allegedly invited the workers to a liquor party, which they declined, leading to an altercation. When Vijay intervened and asked them to refrain from using abusive language, the situation escalated. Asif allegedly stabbed Vijay at least eight times in the chest and abdomen.

Following the murder, family members and local residents staged protests in Subhash Nagar demanding immediate arrests. Members of several Hindu organisations also joined demonstrations outside the Ashoka Garden police station.

According to ACP Umesh Tiwari, two accused -- Imran and Farman -- were arrested within hours of the incident, while Asif alias Bom remains at large. Police have announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for his arrest. He reportedly has 25 criminal cases registered against him, including charges of assault, robbery, attempted murder, theft, and extortion.