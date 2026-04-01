Woman Gang-Raped In Patna On Pretext Of Job Promise, Three Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 1 (IANS) A woman was gang-raped on the pretext of offering a job as a domestic help in the Punpun locality of Patna, said police on Wednesday.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Punpun Police Station. According to a police official, the accused allegedly mixed a sedative into a cold drink before committing the crime.

Acting on the victim's complaint, an FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Station House Officer (SHO) Baby Kumari stated that information about the incident was received around 11.00 p.m. from Alawalpur village on Monday.

A police team immediately reached the spot to verify the complaint and record the victim's statement.

The survivor, who works as a cook near Beur Jail, informed the police that one of the accused, Ramesh Chaudhary, had called her to Punpun by sending an auto-rickshaw on the pretext of offering her employment as a housemaid.

Between 9.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m., near Punpun Ghat, he, along with his associates -- Kundan Kumar alias Kunal and Sagar Kumar alias Sardar -- allegedly committed the crime.

Police said the woman was given a sedative-laced drink, after which the accused gang-raped her inside the auto-rickshaw.

After the incident, the accused fled the spot, leaving the victim behind. She subsequently contacted the emergency helpline (112), following which police action was initiated.

Taking swift action, the police have arrested all three accused -- Ramesh Chaudhary, Kundan Kumar alias Kunal, and Sagar Kumar alias Sardar.

Raids are ongoing to apprehend the auto-rickshaw driver involved in the case.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has inspected the crime scene, and the victim is being sent for a medical examination.

Police officials stated that further investigation is in progress.

"An incident of gang-rape has been reported. Based on the victim's statement, the three accused have been arrested immediately. They had called her under the pretext of offering a job, following which the crime was committed. The matter is under investigation,” said Baby Kumari, SHO of Punpun police station.