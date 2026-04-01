Drone Attack Targets Kuwait Airport, Fuel Tanks On Fire: Aviation Agency

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Kuwait City, Kuwait: Kuwait's civil aviation authority said Wednesday that the Gulf state's international airport had come under an Iranian drone attack that led to "a large fire" at fuel tanks.

“Kuwait International Airport has been subjected to blatant attacks by drones launched by Iran and the armed factions it supports,” the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted the spokesman of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation as saying.

The spokesman, Abdullah Al Rajhi, said“fuel storage tanks...were targeted, resulting in a large fire at the site,” reporting no casualties.

Iran has fired missiles and drones at Israel and US allies in the Gulf since the start of the war, which began with US-Israeli strikes against the Islamic republic on February 28.

Elsewhere in the Gulf on Wednesday, Bahrain's interior ministry said a fire broke out at a business facility "as a result of the Iranian aggression."

Saudi Arabia's defense ministry said several drones were "intercepted and destroyed".

A tanker was also hit in the Gulf waters, a British maritime security agency said.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said "the vessel was struck by two projectiles".

One projectile caused a fire, which was extinguished, and another "unexploded remains within the vessel's engine room", UKMTO said in an update to its initial report, which stated that all crew members were reported as safe.

It added that there was "no environmental impact" and that the authorities were investigating the incident.

On Tuesday, KUNA said an Iranian attack sparked a fire on a Kuwaiti oil tanker at Dubai Port, causing no injuries.

The oil-rich Gulf has borne the brunt of Iran's attacks in response to the US-Israeli strikes that sparked the war.

Tehran has threatened to target vital infrastructure across the Gulf, including energy sites.