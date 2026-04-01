Author Raised Around Pentagon Nuclear Research Explores Cold War Legacy In Military Thriller

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Dr. Bruce“Arthur” FarmerMilitary fiction author and emergency physician Dr. Bruce“Arthur” Farmer draws on Cold War-era defense science in Blood Sapphire's Revenge.

North Georgia - March 31, 2026 - Military fiction author and emergency physician Dr. Bruce“Arthur” Farmer draws directly from Cold War–era national security influences in his novel Blood Sapphire's Revenge, connecting early Pentagon-era nuclear research to present-day geopolitical conflict.

Farmer grew up in a military family during a period when defense science shaped global power dynamics. His father, a U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, veterinarian, and nuclear scientist, worked under Pentagon assignment at a Nevada-based test site associated with classified programs during the development years of America's atomic initiatives. Exposure to classified research environments and military operations gave Farmer early insight into how scientific advancement influences international strategy and long-term security risk.

That historical foundation informs the global scope of Blood Sapphire's Revenge, which examines modern covert operations, intelligence networks, and power struggles across Yemen and Ukraine. The story follows operative Haddy Abrams as she is targeted by an Eastern European oligarch, while New York detective Wolf James becomes involved in an international mission tied to high-level strategic interests.

Farmer pairs this national security perspective with extensive medical experience. After earning his MD from Oregon Health and Sciences University, he completed three years of surgical trauma training and practiced emergency medicine for over fifteen years. His clinical background shapes the novel's realistic portrayals of combat injuries, critical care, and crisis response during military operations.

By connecting Cold War scientific development with contemporary conflicts, Blood Sapphire's Revenge presents a military thriller grounded in historical influence, operational detail, and the real-world consequences of strategic decision-making.

The book is available in paperback and hardcover formats. For interviews, review copies, or additional information, visit.

About the Author

Dr. Bruce“Arthur” Farmer is a military fiction author and emergency physician with over fifteen years of experience in emergency medicine. His work draws on Cold War-era influences and focuses on realistic portrayals of military operations and global conflict.

DISCLAIMER: This press release is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute professional, medical, or military guidance. Information regarding Dr. Bruce Farmer, his background, and Blood Sapphire's Revenge is believed to be accurate at the time of publication, but is not guaranteed. The author and associated parties disclaim liability for errors or omissions. Readers rely on this information at their own discretion.