Azerbaijani Oil Price Soars To Over $132
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude increased by $4.5, or 3.72%, to $125.55 per barrel.
The price of URALS crude went up by $3.46, or 3.64%, to $98.56 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $3.75, or 3.04%, to $127.24 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.
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