Azerbaijani Oil Price Soars To Over $132

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, moved up by $4.3, or 3.36%, on March 31 from the previous level, coming in at $132.35 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude increased by $4.5, or 3.72%, to $125.55 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $3.46, or 3.64%, to $98.56 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $3.75, or 3.04%, to $127.24 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.