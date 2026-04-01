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Deputy Chairman Of Turkmen Cabinet Of Ministers Visits Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Deputy Chairman Of Turkmen Cabinet Of Ministers Visits Azerbaijan (PHOTO)


2026-04-01 02:04:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan's Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguli Ataguliyev arrived in Azerbaijan today, Trend reports.

The guest was welcomed by First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku.

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Trend News Agency

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