Deputy Chairman Of Turkmen Cabinet Of Ministers Visits Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

The guest was welcomed by First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.