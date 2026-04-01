Russia Loses 1,060 Troops, Three MLR Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,828 (+2) Russian tanks, 24,327 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 39,169 (+59) artillery systems, 1,712 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 1,338 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,491 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 435 warplanes, 350 helicopters, 210,896 (+2,069) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 33 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 86,578 (+219) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,107 (+2) pieces of special equipment.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.Read also: Russians launch 975 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region over past day, leaving four injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 31, as of 22:00, there were 151 combat engagements on the front.
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