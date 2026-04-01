Russia Loses 1,060 Troops, Three MLR Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,828 (+2) Russian tanks, 24,327 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 39,169 (+59) artillery systems, 1,712 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 1,338 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,491 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 435 warplanes, 350 helicopters, 210,896 (+2,069) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 33 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 86,578 (+219) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,107 (+2) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

Russians launch 975 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region over past day, leaving four injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 31, as of 22:00, there were 151 combat engagements on the front.