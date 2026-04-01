Pulsar Helium Announces Director Resignation And Exercise Of Stock Options
CASCAIS, Portugal, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“ Pulsar” or the“ Company”), a primary helium company, announces the resignation of Brice Laurent as a director of the Company effective March 31, 2026.
In addition, Mr. Laurent, through Garennes Ventures B.V., a company beneficially owned by Mr. Laurent, on March 31, 2026, exercised 450,000 stock options at an exercise price of CAD$0.45 per share. The Company also notes that within the past week, a director and an employee of the Company also exercised an aggregate of 2,000,000 stock options at an exercise price of CAD$0.45. Together, these stock option exercises generated additional cash proceeds for the Company of CAD$1,102,500.
On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc.
“Thomas Abraham-James”
President, CEO and Director
Further Information:
Pulsar Helium Inc.
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+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)
+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)
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