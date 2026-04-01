Construction Contract (Supporting Infrastructure)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nordecon AS and its subsidiary Embach Ehitus OÜ as joint bidders and the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments have signed a contract for the construction of supporting infrastructure in Pärnu County. The contract is valued at 110.4 million euros, plus VAT, and the construction will be completed in the summer of 2028.

Nordecon ( ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2025 was 208 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close 430 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

E-mail: ...

