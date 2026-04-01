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Entrepreneur Alex Rossman Rescues Kune Kune Pig From Euthanasia, Advocates For Animal Compassion
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Alex Rossman, an entrepreneur who launched his first business in 2017 with an initial investment of $50, rescued a Kune Kune pig that was facing euthanasia after being found critically ill on a downtown Los Angeles street.
Rossman encountered two college students who had acquired the pig but were unable to care for it after the animal developed severe seizures, malnourishment, and dehydration. A veterinarian had advised that without immediate intervention, the pig had only days to live. The students had made the decision to euthanize.
Rossman chose to take the animal home and pursue treatment. Over the following weeks, he and his wife coordinated veterinary care, administered medication, and monitored the pig around the clock while continuing to operate his growing business.
The pig has since made a full recovery and now lives permanently with the Rossman family.
"When you see suffering right in front of you and you have two hands and a beating heart, the cost becomes irrelevant. You figure it out," Rossman said.
Following the rescue, Rossman adopted a mostly vegan lifestyle and has become an advocate for animal welfare. Now a new father, he says the experience has shaped his approach to both business and family life.
"Compassion isn't something you practice only when convenient. It's a way of living, in how you treat people, build your business, raise your children, and exist alongside every living being sharing this world with you," Rossman said.
Rossman continues to operate his businesses while raising awareness about responsible pet ownership and animal rescue.
Rossman encountered two college students who had acquired the pig but were unable to care for it after the animal developed severe seizures, malnourishment, and dehydration. A veterinarian had advised that without immediate intervention, the pig had only days to live. The students had made the decision to euthanize.
Rossman chose to take the animal home and pursue treatment. Over the following weeks, he and his wife coordinated veterinary care, administered medication, and monitored the pig around the clock while continuing to operate his growing business.
The pig has since made a full recovery and now lives permanently with the Rossman family.
"When you see suffering right in front of you and you have two hands and a beating heart, the cost becomes irrelevant. You figure it out," Rossman said.
Following the rescue, Rossman adopted a mostly vegan lifestyle and has become an advocate for animal welfare. Now a new father, he says the experience has shaped his approach to both business and family life.
"Compassion isn't something you practice only when convenient. It's a way of living, in how you treat people, build your business, raise your children, and exist alongside every living being sharing this world with you," Rossman said.
Rossman continues to operate his businesses while raising awareness about responsible pet ownership and animal rescue.
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