Global Outdoor Pet Backpack Market Growth To USD 868.78 Million By 2036, Asia Pacific Dominates With Sherpa & Roverlund

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global outdoor pet backpack market is projected to grow steadily over the next decade, expanding from USD 454.22 million in 2026 to USD 868.78 million by 2036, registering a CAGR of 6.7%, according to the latest analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). Growth is driven by the increasing trend of pet humanization and rising participation in outdoor recreational activities, as pet owners seek practical solutions to carry their pets safely during hiking, cycling, travel, and other outdoor adventures.

Traditional pet carriers and strollers face challenges in portability, ventilation, and comfort. Outdoor pet backpacks address these limitations through ergonomic designs, weight-distributing frames, breathable materials, and integrated safety harnesses-making them essential for small and medium-sized dogs and cats accompanying their owners in active lifestyles.

Outdoor Pet Backpack Market Snapshot (2026–2036)

.Market size in 2026: USD 454.22 million

.Market size in 2036: USD 868.78 million

.CAGR (2026–2036): 6.7%

.Leading type: Backpack (~60% share)

.Dominant application: Online sales (~65% share)

.Key growth regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe

.Fastest-growing countries: China, India, Germany, Brazil, USA

Request For Sample Report | Customize Report |purchase Full Report –

Market Momentum

The outdoor pet backpack market starts at approximately USD 454.22 million in 2026 and maintains a steady upward trajectory through the forecast period. By 2031, rising pet ownership, urbanization, and increasing participation in outdoor activities push market value beyond USD 600 million. Between 2031 and 2036, growth accelerates as premium designs gain popularity, product innovations improve comfort and functionality, and e-commerce channels expand market reach. By 2036, the market reaches USD 868.78 million, sustaining a 6.7% CAGR over the decade.

Why the Market Is Growing

Outdoor pet backpacks are gaining traction due to their ability to combine comfort, portability, and safety for pets during outdoor activities. Pet owners increasingly prioritize products that allow pets to accompany them on adventures, while also providing ergonomic carrying options. Advancements in lightweight, durable materials, modular compartments, and integrated harnesses are enhancing product appeal.

Urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the humanization of pets are key factors driving adoption. E-commerce platforms further facilitate access to a wide variety of backpacks, while premiumization trends-moving from basic mesh carriers priced USD 30–60 to engineered backpacks priced USD 100–300-are expanding the use case from short urban trips to full-day hikes.

Segment Spotlight

Type: Backpack Leads with ~60% Share

Backpacks dominate the market due to their comfort, practicality, and hands-free portability. They distribute weight evenly, provide superior ventilation, and accommodate longer outdoor excursions compared to crossbody or alternative carriers.

Application: Online Sales Anchor Demand (~65% Share)

Online sales lead adoption, offering convenience, variety, and access to premium designs. E-commerce platforms allow consumers to compare features, purchase multiple sizes, and receive home delivery, supporting the dominance of online channels.

Regional Growth: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe Drive Expansion

Asia Pacific remains the core growth hub, led by China and India, as urbanization, outdoor recreation, and pet ownership expand. North America grows steadily through online retail penetration and outdoor activity participation. Europe maintains consistent demand driven by strong pet culture, premium product adoption, and pet-friendly urban infrastructure.

Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, Challenges

.Drivers: Pet humanization, outdoor recreational activities, urbanization, and aging pet population.

.Opportunities: Premium backpack designs, ergonomic engineering, integrated safety and comfort features.

.Trends: Online retail dominance, product premiumization, adoption of performance-oriented pet carriers.

.Challenges: High cost of premium products, sizing compatibility issues, limited awareness among new pet owners.

Country Growth Outlook (CAGR 2026–2036)

China: 9.0% CAGR – Driven by rising pet ownership and popularity of outdoor activities.

India: 8.4% CAGR – Boosted by urbanization, increasing pet care awareness, and active lifestyles.

Germany: 7.7% CAGR – Supported by a strong pet culture and demand for premium products.

Brazil: 7.0% CAGR – Fueled by growing pet ownership and interest in outdoor recreation.

USA: 6.4% CAGR – Growth linked to high disposable income, pet humanization, and outdoor activity participation.

UK: 5.7% CAGR – Driven by urban pet ownership, pet-friendly infrastructure, and rising demand for practical carriers.

Japan: 5.0% CAGR – Steady growth due to strong pet culture and increasing outdoor pet activities.

Competitive Landscape

The outdoor pet backpack market is moderately fragmented, with competition centered on design innovation, comfort, and durability. Leading global players are enhancing ergonomic engineering, premium materials, and online retail strategies. Key manufacturers include Sherpa, K9 Sport Sack, Skysoar, HiPawz, Xiamen Green Field, Navigator Pet Products, Roverlund, Ibiyaya, PetWise, and Katziela, competing on product quality, comfort, ventilation, and safety features.

Why FMI:

Explore more research reports by FMI

Meal Voucher Market:

Consumer Foam Market:

Office Supply Market:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.