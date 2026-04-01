TN Peaceful, Attracting Investments Unlike BJP States: CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin, who is contesting the upcoming Assembly elections from the Kolathur constituency, held a major election campaign in Tiruchirappalli district on Wednesday, addressing a large public gathering and introducing party candidates for the nine Assembly segments in the district.

Addressing the party rally in Tiruchirappalli, Stalin drew contrasts with other states, asserting, "There are no caste clashes in Tamil Nadu, no communal riots like in BJP-ruled states, no mob violence like in Uttar Pradesh, and no continuous unrest like in Manipur. We have also thwarted the conspiracies of the BJP to create such situations here. It is because of the peaceful environment and effective governance under our rule that investments are steadily flowing into Tamil Nadu. We have released a detailed action plan and election manifesto to support this. All the announcements I have made will be fulfilled in the coming days."

Stalin Slams Opposition, Touts 'Peace for Investment' Model

Stalin also claimed, "Tamil Nadu has no caste or communal violence like other states. We ensured peace, which is why investments are coming. We have released our plans, and all promises will be fulfilled soon." He further said, "We do what we say, and we say what we do. I am the son of Karunanidhi. The AIADMK, which was in power for 10 years, pushed Tamil Nadu into decline. The BJP has not provided any funds to Tamil Nadu. Edappadi Palaniswami ran the government only to award contracts to his relatives."

DMK's Welfare Schemes Highlighted

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president Stalin also highlighted the party's developmental work in the district. "Over the past five years, welfare schemes worth Rs 26,000 crores have been implemented for the benefit of the people of Tiruchirappalli. Therefore, I have come to seek your vote with rightful confidence. Other states have begun implementing schemes like the Women's Rights Allowance after seeing ours. We are also providing a nutritious breakfast scheme for students. The "Naan Mudhalvan" scheme is also being implemented successfully," CM said

Stalin Urges Voters for Repeat Mandate

Appealing to the electorate, he urged support for all DMK and alliance candidates under the Rising Sun symbol, and said his multiple visits to Tiruchirappalli reflected his commitment to continuing Dravidian rule in the state.

Stalin asked the gathering if they were ready for this, noting that he "could not hear a loud enough response." He also recalled that the DMK had secured a clean sweep in Tiruchirappalli in the previous election and asked whether the people would repeat the same mandate this time, adding that their earlier victory had resulted in the district getting two ministers.

DMK Alliance Candidates Introduced

Stalin introduced DMK and its alliance candidates: KN Nehru from Tiruchirappalli West, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi from Thiruverumbur, Dr. Inigo Irudayaraj from Tiruchirappalli East, S. Durairaj from Srirangam, Karunairaj from Musiri, Parivallal from Lalgudi, Kathiravan from Manachanallur, and Abdul Samad of MMK from Manapparai, all contesting under DMK's Rising Sun symbol.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on April 23, 2026, to elect all 234 members, with counting of votes set for May 4. (ANI)

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