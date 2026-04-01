PBKS vs GT Highlights: Connolly's Dream Debut Seals Thriller Win | Cricket Highlights Punjab Kings pulled off a thrilling chase against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, winning by 3 wickets in a last-over finish. Debutant Cooper Connolly stunned everyone with a match-winning 72. Despite GT's disciplined bowling spells, PBKS held their nerve to chase 163 and kick off their campaign in style. 0:00 - Punjab Kings clinch a nail-biting 3-wicket win 1:06 - Young star finishes the match in style 2:05 - Shreyas Iyer falls at crucial moment

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