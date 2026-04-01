Activist Raises Balochistan's Issues In UN, Calls On Global Community To Hold Pak Accountable

MENAFN - IANS) Geneva, April 1 (IANS) Shalee Baloch, the central organiser of the Baloch Women Forum (BWF), during the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, drew attention to human rights abuses across Balochistan, including enforced disappearances and the extrajudicial killings committed by the Pakistani forces.

Expressing serious concern, she stated that Pakistan is constantly engaged in targeting and killing Baloch civilians while branding them as "terrorists."

Addressing the session virtually, Shalee said, "Balochistan, situated under the rule of Pakistan, is facing severe human rights abuses, including a direct attack on Baloch women and children in the latest shift. From enforced disappearances to extrajudicial murders, the law enforcement agencies of the country, including the military and the paramilitary forces, are involved."

In 2025 alone, she mentioned that there have been around 1355 cases of enforced disappearances, including 18 women and 225 murders, which "have never been justified".

"Pakistan is constantly engrossed in targeting and killing civilians and terming them terrorists. The local testimonies are very different from what the government claims," the Baloch activist added.

Shalee called on the global community to hold Pakistan accountable for all its human rights abuses in Balochistan and demanded an impartial inquiry into the enforced disappearances and killings of civilians.

Meanwhile, violence continues to escalate across Balochistan. A leading human rights organisation on Wednesday brought to light the extrajudicial killing of another civilian by Pakistani forces.

Condemning the incident, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) said that the bullet-riddled body of Israr Baloch was discovered in the Turbat region of Kech district on March 28, after nearly four months of being forcibly disappeared.

The rights body said that Israr's family received no information about his whereabouts throughout his detention, while "his body was subsequently dumped after being killed in custody."

Asserting that the international community must not remain silent, the BVJ said, "This is not an isolated incident but part of a systematic pattern of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings targeting Baloch civilians with complete state impunity. We demand an immediate independent investigation, accountability for those responsible, and an end to the illegal detention and murder of Baloch people."

Balochistan continues to reel under relentless atrocities by the Pakistani forces, marked by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch civilians at an unprecedented level.