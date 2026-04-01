Odisha Assembly Adjourned Sine Die, Five Working Days Ahead Of Schedule

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 1 (IANS) The Odisha Legislative Assembly was adjourned and declared sine die, bringing the ongoing budget session to an end, five working days ahead of its scheduled conclusion.

The sixth session of the 17th Odisha Assembly, which commenced on February 17, was to conclude on April 8. The session, conducted in two phases, was scheduled to have 28 working days.

But the session ended on Tuesday late at night after functioning for 22 working days.

The House debated five adjournment motions tabled by the opposition leaders during the session. As many as two official bills were passed in this session. In a significant development, the controversial legislation enhancing the salaries and allowances, passed in the previous session, was also formally withdrawn on Tuesday.

On the last day of the session, the House passed the appropriation bill, allowing the government to withdraw and spend Rs 3.10 lakh crore from the consolidated fund of the state for 2026-27. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, had earlier presented Rs 3.10 lakh crore annual budget for 2026-27 during the first phase of the session on February 20.

The Budget Session was marked by persistent uproars by the members of the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress party over the tragic fire accident at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on March 16, which claimed the lives of 12 patients.

The House also witnessed a massive ruckus by BJD and Congress MLAs over the alleged "disrespectful remarks" made by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey against legendary leader and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. The alleged "irregularities" in paddy procurement across Odisha were also raised by the opposition.

The opposition protests and demonstrations over different matters stalled the proceedings of the House for several days.

The BJD and the Congress party also persisted with their demand for the resignation of the Health Minister over the fire tragedy at SCB Medical College.