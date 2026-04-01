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US Central Command Refutes Claims of Attacks on Lamerd Civilians
(MENAFN) US Central Command on Tuesday dismissed allegations that American forces targeted civilian locations in the southern Iranian city of Lamerd, describing the claims as “false,” according to reports.
In a statement cited by reports, spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said, “U.S. forces did not launch any strikes at any time into the city of Lamerd or anywhere within 30 miles (48 kilometers) during the opening day of Operation Epic Fury.”
He also pushed back against assertions that a Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) was used, arguing that visuals circulating in media coverage do not align with the weapon’s known characteristics. “A PrSM is 13 feet in length. The munition depicted in the video appears to be twice as long, consistent with the dimensions and silhouette of an Iranian Hoveyzeh cruise missile,” Hawkins said.
The response comes after reports referenced visual material and expert analysis suggesting that a PrSM struck a sports facility and a nearby school on Feb. 28, resulting in at least 21 fatalities. According to reports, assessments of images and footage from the scene indicated the possible use of a short-range ballistic missile developed by the US Army.
Reports also noted that a US official acknowledged the use of the PrSM, while analysts highlighted damage patterns they said were consistent with that type of weapon.
In a statement cited by reports, spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said, “U.S. forces did not launch any strikes at any time into the city of Lamerd or anywhere within 30 miles (48 kilometers) during the opening day of Operation Epic Fury.”
He also pushed back against assertions that a Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) was used, arguing that visuals circulating in media coverage do not align with the weapon’s known characteristics. “A PrSM is 13 feet in length. The munition depicted in the video appears to be twice as long, consistent with the dimensions and silhouette of an Iranian Hoveyzeh cruise missile,” Hawkins said.
The response comes after reports referenced visual material and expert analysis suggesting that a PrSM struck a sports facility and a nearby school on Feb. 28, resulting in at least 21 fatalities. According to reports, assessments of images and footage from the scene indicated the possible use of a short-range ballistic missile developed by the US Army.
Reports also noted that a US official acknowledged the use of the PrSM, while analysts highlighted damage patterns they said were consistent with that type of weapon.
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