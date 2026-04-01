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US May Reevaluate NATO Ties Following Iran Conflict—Rubio
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated Tuesday that Washington could reconsider its relationship with NATO once the Iran war ends, pointing to dissatisfaction over allies’ limited support for the US military effort.
Speaking in a television interview, Rubio said, “After this conflict is concluded, we're going to have to reexamine that relationship. We're going to have to re-examine the value of NATO and that alliance for our country,” while noting, “Ultimately, that's a decision for the president to make.”
He expressed frustration with NATO members that declined US requests to access military bases, stating: “We're not asking them to conduct airstrikes. When we need them to allow us to use their military bases, their answer is ‘No.’ Then why are we in NATO?”
Although Rubio described himself as having long been “one of the strongest defenders of NATO,” he acknowledged that the alliance has historically enabled the US to extend its global reach through bases across Europe. However, he cautioned that the partnership could turn into “a one-way street.”
“Why do we have… all these American forces stationed in the region if in our time of need we're not going to be allowed to use those bases?” he said.
According to reports, his comments come as several European countries have either rejected or restricted US requests linked to the Iran conflict, including limiting access to bases and airspace due to concerns about the war’s legality and the absence of NATO-wide consultation.
Reports indicate that Italy recently denied a request for US aircraft to land at a military base in Sicily, while Spain has refused to permit the use of its bases or airspace for operations tied to the conflict. Other allies, including the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, have confined their involvement to defensive measures in support of regional partners and have consistently urged efforts to de-escalate tensions.
Speaking in a television interview, Rubio said, “After this conflict is concluded, we're going to have to reexamine that relationship. We're going to have to re-examine the value of NATO and that alliance for our country,” while noting, “Ultimately, that's a decision for the president to make.”
He expressed frustration with NATO members that declined US requests to access military bases, stating: “We're not asking them to conduct airstrikes. When we need them to allow us to use their military bases, their answer is ‘No.’ Then why are we in NATO?”
Although Rubio described himself as having long been “one of the strongest defenders of NATO,” he acknowledged that the alliance has historically enabled the US to extend its global reach through bases across Europe. However, he cautioned that the partnership could turn into “a one-way street.”
“Why do we have… all these American forces stationed in the region if in our time of need we're not going to be allowed to use those bases?” he said.
According to reports, his comments come as several European countries have either rejected or restricted US requests linked to the Iran conflict, including limiting access to bases and airspace due to concerns about the war’s legality and the absence of NATO-wide consultation.
Reports indicate that Italy recently denied a request for US aircraft to land at a military base in Sicily, while Spain has refused to permit the use of its bases or airspace for operations tied to the conflict. Other allies, including the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, have confined their involvement to defensive measures in support of regional partners and have consistently urged efforts to de-escalate tensions.
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