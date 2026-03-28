Value His Many Insights: EAM Jaishankar On Meeting French President Macron

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, March 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Saturday stated he met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "An honour to call on President Emmanuel Macron of France last night. Conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Value the discussion and his many insights."

This comes just a month after the French President paid an official visit to India from February 17–19. His visit focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between India and France.

Focusing on technology and innovation, Macron met PM Modi in Mumbai to inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and later attended the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

EAM Jaishankar also visited the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Paris and expressed hope that the renovated facility will serve as a hub for the deepening interest in Indian art and culture.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Visited the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Paris. Witnessed impressive expressions of the cultural and spiritual heritage of India."

"Confident that the renovated facility will serve as a hub in Paris for deepening interest in Indian art and culture," he said.

The centre showcases vibrant Indian art exhibits, including tree-of-life murals with elephants and peacocks, and intricate miniature paintings symbolising spiritual heritage.

The centre, managed by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, serves as a diplomatic tool to foster Indo-French ties, aligning with bilateral commitments from Prime Minister Modi's February talks with French President Emmanuel Macron to expand cultural hubs in Europe.

The External Affairs Minister arrived in France on March 27 for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

During the meeting, he emphasised the importance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) in bolstering global connectivity amid ongoing geopolitical tensions during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in France.

He noted that the conflict in West Asia reinforces the need for resilient trade routes and secure supply chains.