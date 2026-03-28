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Türkiye Urges End to Conflict
(MENAFN) Hakan Fidan emphasized on Friday the critical need to avoid “lasting hostilities” as the conflict in the Middle East continues. Speaking to a news agency, he highlighted that Türkiye has consistently aimed to avert war altogether, halt it if it erupts, limit its escalation, and ensure it does not directly involve the country.
“Our number one goal is to stop the war. At the same time, it is important that it does not expand further. It is crucial that it does not spill over into other countries and does not create lasting hostilities and instability in the region. Hopefully, it will end one way or another,” he said.
Fidan underlined that animosity between nations can persist long after conflicts conclude, obstructing collaboration, growth, and economic well-being. He explained that “all our efforts are aimed at preventing” the war, reinforcing Türkiye’s commitment to reducing tensions and avoiding prolonged discord.
He also pointed out that other stakeholders acknowledge the dangers arising from the conflict and mentioned that diplomatic discussions aimed at resolving the situation have already commenced. According to him, there are early indications of advancement in these efforts.
“There seems to be some progress in negotiations. At least talks have started. Messages are being conveyed via Pakistan. The Americans are coordinating this with us, and we are informing the Iranians,” said Fidan.
Finally, he noted a significant global push toward dialogue, while stressing that such expectations must evolve into tangible steps. He concluded by affirming that Türkiye is actively working in every possible way to support and advance these diplomatic initiatives.
“Our number one goal is to stop the war. At the same time, it is important that it does not expand further. It is crucial that it does not spill over into other countries and does not create lasting hostilities and instability in the region. Hopefully, it will end one way or another,” he said.
Fidan underlined that animosity between nations can persist long after conflicts conclude, obstructing collaboration, growth, and economic well-being. He explained that “all our efforts are aimed at preventing” the war, reinforcing Türkiye’s commitment to reducing tensions and avoiding prolonged discord.
He also pointed out that other stakeholders acknowledge the dangers arising from the conflict and mentioned that diplomatic discussions aimed at resolving the situation have already commenced. According to him, there are early indications of advancement in these efforts.
“There seems to be some progress in negotiations. At least talks have started. Messages are being conveyed via Pakistan. The Americans are coordinating this with us, and we are informing the Iranians,” said Fidan.
Finally, he noted a significant global push toward dialogue, while stressing that such expectations must evolve into tangible steps. He concluded by affirming that Türkiye is actively working in every possible way to support and advance these diplomatic initiatives.
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