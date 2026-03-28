Singapore Seizes Record Asian Pangolin Scales Disguised As 'Dried Fish Skin'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Singapore: Singapore has seized over 830 kilograms of Asian pangolin scales hidden in a shipment bound for Cambodia, authorities said Saturday, calling it the largest haul of its kind discovered in the city-state.

Falsely declared as "dried fish skin", the scales -- estimated to be from more than 2,200 pangolins -- were found in 30 bags on December 29 after officials intercepted an inbound lorry carrying sea cargo, Singapore's National Parks Board said in a statement.

The announcement came as Singapore released a report Saturday on the nation's role in tackling illegal wildlife trade in the shipping sector.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the cargo was transiting through Singapore en route from Indonesia to Cambodia," the statement said.

"This marks the largest seizure of Asian pangolin scales in Singapore to date," it added, noting that investigations are ongoing.

The scales were identified as belonging to Sunda pangolins, a critically endangered species native to Southeast Asia, including Singapore.

Pangolins are protected under the wildlife protection treaty CITES, to which Singapore is a signatory.

"Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance stance on the illegal trade of endangered wildlife species, and their parts and derivatives," the statement read.

Pangolins are among the world's most endangered species, and their scales are prized in countries like China and Vietnam where they are used in traditional medicine as remedy for various ailments.

Their scales are similar in constitution to fingernails and provide no scientifically proven medicinal benefit.

Under Singaporean law, those found guilty of trading in protected species without a valid CITES permit face a fine of up to S$200,000 ($154,702) per specimen (not exceeding S$1 million or the market value of the items) and up to eight years in prison.