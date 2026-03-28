Russian Military Loses Another 1,300 Troops And Seven MLRS In War Against Ukraine
The Russian military has also lost 11,812 (+4) tanks, 24,297 (+10) armored fighting vehicles, 38,936 (+73) artillery systems, 1,707 (+7) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,337 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 435 (+0), helicopters – 350 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 202,112 (+1,501), cruise missiles – 4,491 (+0), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 85,796 (+227), special equipment – 4,105 (+5).
Read also: Ruslan Muz
ychuk, Press Officer for the National Guard of Ukraine
Data is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 10:00 p.m. on March 27, 162 clashes with Russian troops were recorded on the front lines.
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