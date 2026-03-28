Seven Malaysian Tankers Await Safe Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz Mohamad

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEREMBAN, 28 March (Bernama) - Seven tankers owned by Malaysian companies are currently awaiting clearance to safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz following heightened security tensions in the Middle East, said Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan.

He clarified that the vessels, including those belonging to Petronas and Sapura Energy, have not been detained but are waiting for a safe“window” to proceed.

Mohamad, who is the Rembau Member of Parliament, said the Iranian government has responded positively to Malaysia's request to allow the ships to continue their journey.

“Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and I have contacted our counterparts, and they confirmed there is no issue for our vessels to proceed. However, the tankers must wait their turn.

“We want to ensure all vessels pass through safely, as the situation in the Strait of Hormuz is very tense, with heavy traffic of ships attempting to exit. Poor communication could lead to unwanted incidents,” he told reporters at his Aidilfitri open house in Rantau today.

He added that the delay is mainly due to coordination challenges, noting that communication disruptions in conflict situations can affect the relay of instructions.

“Sometimes directives from Tehran may not reach the Strait effectively due to the constraints of communication during a conflict,” he said.

In a related development, Mohamad said communication with Malaysians in Iran is currently limited due to disruptions, although their safety continues to be monitored.

He also said there are no restrictions on performing Umrah as Saudi airspace remains open, but advised the public to postpone non-essential travel amid the uncertain situation.

“If it can be delayed, it is better to do so under current circumstances. However, flights are still operating as usual for those who have already made arrangements,” he said.

- BERNAMA