Ibovespa Drops As Trump Extends Iran Deadline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) B3 / Ibovespa Daily Report · March 28, 2026 · Covering March 27 Session Ibovespa 181,557 ▼ −0.64% · −1,176 pts H: 183,351 · L: 180,976 USD/BRL R$ 5.2414 ▲ +0.08% Range: 5.219–5.279 Dow Jones 45,167 ▼ −1.73% · correction Now −10% from ATH Trump Deadline Apr 6 Extended from Mar 28 1 Trump extends the Iran strike deadline to April 6 - but the market doesn't care. The extension that was supposed to be the relief catalyst instead deepened the selloff. The Ibovespa fell 0.64% to 181,557 as investors recognised the extension merely prolongs uncertainty rather than resolving it. The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, Brent stayed above $99, and the Dow joined the Nasdaq in correction territory (−10% from ATH). The five-day window that had driven the Monday rally has been replaced by a ten-day window with no additional diplomatic substance. 2 All three US benchmarks now in correction as Wall Street's rout deepens to fifth week. The Dow fell 1.73% (−793 pts) to 45,167, officially entering correction territory alongside the Nasdaq (−1.9%) and S&P 500 (−1.4%). JPMorgan dropped 3%, Meta fell 4%, Amazon shed 3.85%. Only Exxon gained (+3.5%) as WTI approached $99. China opened a trade probe against the US in tariff retaliation, adding a second front to the geopolitical risk matrix. The global stagflation trade is now entrenched. 3 Braskem crashes 10.4% on R$10.3B loss while Goldman downgrades Hapvida - earnings season turns hostile. Braskem's Q4 2025 loss of R$10.28 billion sent the stock plunging 10.4%, the session's worst performer. Goldman Sachs downgraded Hapvida from Buy to Neutral (−3.8%), flagging rising cost pressures. Azul lost 5%+ after reporting a R$1.6 billion Q4 loss. Banks extended their slide: Banco do Brasil −2%+, Itaú −1%+, Bradesco −1%+. Petrobras (+1%) and Ambev (+1%) were the only notable gainers. 01Session Data

Metric Value Chg Ibovespa Close 181,556.76 −0.64% USD/BRL R$ 5.2414 +0.08% Brent Crude ~$99+ rising Dow Jones 45,167 −1.73% (correction) S&P 500 ~6,377 −1.4% Nasdaq ~21,000 −1.9% Selic Rate 14.75%

Top Gainers PETR4 +1.0% AMBEV +1.0% Top Losers BRKM5 −10.4% R$10.3B loss AZUL4 −5%+ R$1.6B loss HAPV3 −3.8% GS downgrade BBAS3 −2%+ 02Market Commentary

Today's Ibovespa market report covers a session that confirmed the recovery rally is over. The index fell 0.64% to 181,557 - the third consecutive decline since Wednesday's 185,424 peak - as Trump's extension of the Iran deadline to April 6 failed to provide any relief. The market had been pricing the five-day window as a binary catalyst; the extension merely moved the goalpost without adding diplomatic substance. The Ibovespa has now given back the entire second half of the recovery and sits 3,867 points below Wednesday's high. This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of B3 and Latin American financial markets.

The external backdrop was the worst since the war began. All three US benchmarks are now in correction territory: the Dow dropped 1.73% to join the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, which lost 1.9% and 1.4% respectively. It was the Dow's fifth consecutive weekly loss. JPMorgan fell 3%, Meta dropped 4%, and Amazon shed 3.85%. Only energy names gained - Exxon rose 3.5% as WTI approached $99. China's retaliatory trade probe adds a second geopolitical front that complicates the global picture. The Ibovespa's modest 0.64% decline against Wall Street's 1.7% rout reflects Petrobras' oil leverage, but the buffer is eroding.

Earnings season turned hostile. Braskem's R$10.28 billion Q4 loss and 10.4% crash was the session's most dramatic move, reflecting the petrochemical sector's exposure to oil-cost inflation and weak margins. Azul's R$1.6 billion loss (−5%+) underscored the airline sector's vulnerability to jet fuel costs. Goldman's Hapvida downgrade from Buy to Neutral (−3.8%) signals rising caution among sell-side analysts on domestic-facing names as inflation pressures build.

03Technical Analysis

The daily chart shows a second consecutive red candle (O 182,733 / H 183,351 / L 180,976 / C 181,557) that tested the 181,000 zone. The MAC histogram at 35.49 (signal: −116.64, MACD: −152.13) remains positive but is fading - the bullish crossover that fired Thursday is losing conviction as the histogram shrinks toward zero. RSI at 49.39 (fast) and 47.88 (slow) has both lines slipping below 50, negating the momentum recovery signal from earlier in the week.

The index closed just above the Bollinger mid-band at 181,188 and the Kijun-sen at 180,720 - both now critical support. The lower Bollinger at 177,194 and last week's recovery-launching low at 175,871 are the next downside targets. The 200-day SMA at 154,904 confirms the secular uptrend is intact despite the war-driven correction.

Level Points Source Resistance 2 183,831 Tenkan-sen / Wed high zone Resistance 1 181,977 Senkou Span A Close 181,557 March 27, 2026 Support 1 180,720 Kijun-sen Support 2 177,194 Lower Bollinger Band Support 3 175,871 Last week's recovery low

Support & Resistance04Forward Look NEW DEADLINE → APRIL 6 (10 DAYS)

Trump's extension to April 6 buys time but provides no additional diplomatic substance. Iran still rejects the 15-point plan. Hormuz remains closed. The market is now pricing a prolonged conflict rather than a binary resolution. Each additional day without progress increases the probability of further escalation.

US PCE → TODAY (FED'S PREFERRED INFLATION GAUGE)

The core PCE price index lands today - the most important US inflation release of the month. A hot print cements higher-for-longer rates and could push the Ibovespa below 180,720. A soft print would be the most bullish macro catalyst available, potentially reviving rate-cut expectations for both the Fed and Copom.

CHINA TRADE PROBE → NEW RISK VECTOR

China's retaliatory trade probe against the US opens a second geopolitical front. Brazil - China's largest commodity supplier - could see mixed effects: potential demand shifts in iron ore and soybeans, currency volatility, and a further complication of the global trade matrix.

05Verdict

The recovery rally from 176,219 to 185,424 is over. Three consecutive declines have erased half the gain, and the MACD crossover - which fired on Thursday's down day - is now fading toward a failed signal. RSI has slipped below 50. All three US benchmarks are in correction territory. The market's reaction to the April 6 extension was telling: instead of relief, investors sold, recognising that an extended deadline without diplomatic progress is worse than a binary outcome. Braskem's 10.4% crash and Goldman's Hapvida downgrade show earnings season amplifying the war-driven selloff. Today's PCE is the only catalyst that could arrest the slide.

Bias: BEARISH - recovery has failed, RSI below 50. A close below 180,720 (Kijun-sen) confirms the failed recovery and targets 177,194 (lower Bollinger). Only a soft PCE plus genuine diplomatic progress could reverse the slide and push above 183,831. The Petrobras-versus-banks rotation continues to dominate positioning.