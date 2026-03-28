'Strikes Will Continue Until...': Yemen's Houthis Enter Iran War, Claim First Attack On Israel (WATCH)

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Saturday claimed their first attack on Israel since the start of the Middle East war a month ago. In a statement posted on X, the group, which controls most of northern Yemen and targeted Israel with drones and missiles throughout much of the Gaza war, said it had launched missiles at Israeli military sites.

A few hours earlier, the Israeli military said it had identified an attack from Yemen and was working to intercept it.

The Houthis just announced that they've carried out their first ballistic missile strike against Israeli military targets. They warned that strikes will continue until "aggression stops on all fronts."Source: Clash Report twitter/Ur61TwpmbY

- Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 28, 2026

Yemen's Houthis confirm they have joined the Iran war a statement, the Houthis' military leadership announced that it had carried out attacks on Israel and "Our operations will continue... until the aggression stops on all resistance fronts." twitter/2R1YMlIQat

- OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 28, 2026

Yemen's Houthis claim first attack on Israel since start of Mideast war

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Israel, their first since the war in the Middle East started.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, issued the claim in a statement aired Saturday morning by the rebels' Al-Masirah satellite television. He said the rebels fired a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting what he described as“sensitive Israeli military sites” in southern Israel.

The Israeli military said it intercepted the missile.

The attack came hours after Saree signaled in a vague statement Friday that the rebels would join the war that shocked the region and rattled the global economy.

The Yemeni Armed Forces had earlier declared readiness for direct military intervention if "American-Israeli aggression" against Iran and the "Axis of Resistance" (regional resistance) groups continues to escalate, according to Iranian State Media Press TV.

"We confirm that our hands are on the trigger for direct military intervention," spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said as quoted by Press TV in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran was struck for the third time in 10 days. The IAEA stated that neither was there any damage to the operating reactor nor was any radiation release reported.

(With inputs from AFP, ANI)