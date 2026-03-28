PM Modi To Inaugurate GIDC Projects Worth Rs 271 Crore In Sanand

With the resolve of achieving "Viksit Bharat " through "Viksit Gujarat," Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on March 31. According to the Gujarat CMO, during this visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate development projects worth Rs 271.20 crore completed by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) at Sanand in Ahmedabad.

Major Upgrades in Sanand Industrial Estate

The Sanand industrial estate in Ahmedabad, spread over about 2,056 hectares, has emerged as a major hub for high-tech industries such as semiconductors, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals. More than 1,150 industrial units are operational here.

To address the recurring problem of rainwater accumulation during the monsoon, GIDC has completed two major projects in the area.

Under the East and West Drain Projects, an 18.71-km RCC storm water drain has been constructed on both sides of the estate to discharge internal as well as upstream water. In addition, an 18.35-km drain system has been developed near the main entry points on the Sanand-Viramgam Highway. With the completion of these projects in March 2026, the Sanand industrial estate is moving towards becoming a 'Zero Water Logging' zone.

Naroda Industrial Estate Modernised

Naroda Industrial Estate, one of the state's oldest industrial estates, established in 1963, has also been upgraded under the State Government's 'Assistance for Industrial Infrastructure (AII)' scheme. Development works worth Rs 27.20 crore have been completed, including strengthening and widening of internal roads, construction of storm water drains and lining of natural channels, development of paver blocks, footpaths, and parking facilities over 1.19 lakh sqm., along with installation of new streetlights, high-mast lights, security cabins, and toilet blocks.

Boosting Industrial Growth and Investor Confidence

The inauguration of these projects will directly benefit thousands of small and large industries in Sanand and Naroda. Improved drainage systems, smart water meters, CCTV surveillance, and stronger roads will enable smoother movement of goods and enhance Gujarat's appeal to global investors.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, members of the Council of Ministers, and leading industrialists will be present. (ANI)

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