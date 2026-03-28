Will Turn Lalgudi Into A Model Constituency, Says AIADMK's Martin

'Will Transform Lalgudi into Model Constituency'

Leema Rose Martin, who has been announced as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate from the Lalgudi constituency under the NDA alliance on Saturday, assured to take steps to resolve various issues faced by the people in Lalgudi.

Speaking to ANI, she reiterated on transforming the constituency into a "model constituency" if elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. "I am happy to have been announced as the AIADMK candidate for the Lalgudi Assembly constituency. After being elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, I will implement various welfare schemes for this constituency. I assure you that I will take steps to resolve the various issues faced by the people here. Election promises announced by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami have received a good response among the people. Based on those promises, my campaign in the Lalgudi constituency will be carried out. If I win, I assure you that I will transform this constituency into a model constituency," she said.

She was received by AIADMK party functionaries and supporters in Tiruchirappalli today.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Meanwhile, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday released its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. The list was announced by party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is also among the candidates named in the initial list.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10. The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies, looking to unseat the ruling alliance. (ANI)

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