PM Modi: SP Made Noida An 'ATM For Loot', BJP Made UP A Dev Engine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Samajwadi Party of turning Noida into "an ATM for loot" and emphasised that under the BJP government, Uttar Pradesh is now becoming a "engine for development."

PM Modi inaugurated Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, today. Phase I of the airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Project Delays Under Previous Governments

In his address, PM Modi said, "Samajwadi Party made Noida an ATM for loot, but today, under the BJP government, UP is becoming the engine for development. This has been made possible through the double-engine approach." He also criticised the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for delaying the airport project, which had been stalled from 2004 to 2014, while crediting the BJP-NDA government for finally laying its foundation and bringing it to fruition. "The Congress-led government at the Centre and the previous Uttar Pradesh government didn't even allow the foundation of this airport. From 2004 to 2014, it remained buried in files. The Samajwadi Party didn't allow any work to happen in Uttar Pradesh. But as soon as the BJP-NDA government came to power, the foundation was laid, and now the airport is being inaugurated.

'Double-Engine' Govt Fuelling UP's Development

Additionally, two major freight corridors of the country meet in Dadri, enhancing the region's connectivity," he said. "All these projects are a shining example of the efforts of the double-engine government towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. The semiconductor factory is making India 'Aatmanirbhar' in technology. The Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train are providing fast and smart connectivity. And this Jewar Airport is connecting the entire northern India to the world," PM Modi said.

Noida's Transformation from Neglect to 'Atmanirbhar' Hub

Prime Minister reflected on the past challenges faced by Noida, stating that the region was once neglected due to superstition and political fear. He added that Noida is playing a key role in the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. "Noida was once left to its fate due to superstition, and the previous governments were so afraid of losing their positions that they avoided coming here. I remember when the Samajwadi Party government was in power, and I planned to visit Noida. The Chief Minister was so scared that he did not attend the event. I was also threatened and told, "Don't go to Noida, Modi ji, you have just become the Prime Minister." I replied, "I am going to seek the blessings of the land that has given me the opportunity to serve for a long time." Today, that very area is ready to welcome the world. This entire region is strengthening the resolve of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," PM Modi further said.

Boosting Air Connectivity Across India

Further, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the progress in air connectivity across India, stating that before 2014, the country had only 74 airports, but now there are over 160 airports. He emphasised that air travel is now reaching even small towns through the UDAN scheme. "In any country, airports are not just a normal facility. Airports also give flight to progress. Before 2014, there were only 74 airports in the country. Today, there are more than 160 airports. Now, air connectivity is reaching not only the big cities but also the small towns of the country," he said.

UDAN Scheme Expansion

"Under the UDAN scheme, more than 1.60 crore citizens have travelled by air at affordable rates in the past few years. Recently, the central government has expanded the UDAN scheme. An approval of approximately Rs 29,000 crore has been granted for this expansion. As part of the scheme, there are plans to build 100 new airports and 200 new helipads in small towns," PM Modi said. (ANI)

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