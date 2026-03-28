Long Queues For LPG Cylinders In Delhi People Struggle At Najafgarh Gas Agency

Long queues outside a gas agency on Najafgarh Toda Mandi Road in Delhi as residents wait for LPG cylinders. People express frustration over delayed supply, booking issues, and alleged black marketing amid the ongoing LPG shortage concerns. Daily life is hit hard, many unable to cook meals and forced to spend extra on outside food. Common citizens demand better distribution and regulation.

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