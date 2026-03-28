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Authorities Foil Assassination Plot Against Pro-Palestinian Leader in NY
(MENAFN) Authorities successfully thwarted an alleged assassination attempt targeting a prominent pro-Palestinian activist in New York City by arresting a suspected member of a pro-Israel extremist group, as reported on Friday.
The suspect, Alexander Heifler, 26, faces federal charges for producing and possessing Molotov cocktails, which officials say he intended to use in the planned attack. The official complaint, however, does not provide a stated motive for the intended assault.
Investigators detained Heifler at his New Jersey residence after conducting a search that uncovered eight Molotov cocktails. Officials identified him as affiliated with a branch of the Jewish Defense League, a pro-Israel organization recognized as a terrorist group by federal authorities.
Court documents indicate that an undercover operation revealed Heifler’s intentions to target Nerdeen Kiswani, a well-known pro-Palestinian activist in New York.
Officials stated that Heifler had been preparing for the attack since at least February, during which he discussed constructing and employing Molotov cocktails for what he called “self-defense” on a group video call that included an undercover officer.
The criminal complaint details that the undercover officer subsequently met with Heifler in person the following day and then twice more in the weeks after, including on Thursday, when they reportedly built the eight Molotov cocktails together at Heifler’s home. He was arrested immediately afterward.
The suspect, Alexander Heifler, 26, faces federal charges for producing and possessing Molotov cocktails, which officials say he intended to use in the planned attack. The official complaint, however, does not provide a stated motive for the intended assault.
Investigators detained Heifler at his New Jersey residence after conducting a search that uncovered eight Molotov cocktails. Officials identified him as affiliated with a branch of the Jewish Defense League, a pro-Israel organization recognized as a terrorist group by federal authorities.
Court documents indicate that an undercover operation revealed Heifler’s intentions to target Nerdeen Kiswani, a well-known pro-Palestinian activist in New York.
Officials stated that Heifler had been preparing for the attack since at least February, during which he discussed constructing and employing Molotov cocktails for what he called “self-defense” on a group video call that included an undercover officer.
The criminal complaint details that the undercover officer subsequently met with Heifler in person the following day and then twice more in the weeks after, including on Thursday, when they reportedly built the eight Molotov cocktails together at Heifler’s home. He was arrested immediately afterward.
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