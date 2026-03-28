Andhra Assembly Passes Resolution Seeking Statutory Capital Status For Amaravati

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, March 28 (IANS) In a definitive move to resolve years of administrative and legal ambiguity, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday moved a landmark resolution in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, urging the Centre to grant statutory recognition to Amaravati as the official capital of the state.

A special Assembly session was convened specifically to deliberate and pass this resolution, marking a significant step toward providing long-term stability and legal clarity to the capital city issue.

During his address, the Chief Minister emphasised that permanent legal certainty can only be achieved through specific amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly subsequently resolved to request the Government of India to amend Section 5 of the Act by explicitly inserting the words“at Amaravati” into sub-section (2).

Furthermore, the resolution seeks to expand the legal explanation to clarify that Amaravati encompasses all areas officially notified under the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) Act, 2014.

This legislative push comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented urban development effort initiated over a decade ago.

The Amaravati capital project is estimated to be about Rs 64,000 crore, with the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority serving as the implementing agency.

For the Amaravati capital, around 30,000 farmers voluntarily pooled over 34,000 acres of fertile land for the development of a greenfield city.

This massive land bank was intended to host a world-class city, avoiding the traditional delays associated with land acquisition.

Financially, the project has seen a massive infusion of support from both the State and the Centre, besides other agencies.

The Centre committed a dedicated financial package of Rs 15,000 crore for the development of the capital, of which about Rs 4,200 crore has reportedly been released, while international agencies, including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, have moved forward with loans totalling approximately Rs 13,500 crore.

Domestic institutions like HUDCO have also stepped in with a Rs 11,000 crore credit line to jumpstart stalled infrastructure.

Concluding his speech, Chief Minister Naidu urged all members of the House to support the resolution, stating that statutory backing is the final seal needed to protect the dreams of the people and the investments made by thousands of farmers.