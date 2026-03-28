Noida Airport To Power UP's New Growth Trajectory And Global Connectivity: CM Yogi Adityanath

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, March 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was present at Jewar during the inauguration of Noida International Airport on Saturday, said that the airport is a project which will transform the state and accelerate its growth momentum.

He said the development stands as a powerful symbol of a changing“New India” under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The Chief Minister asserted that the airport will open a new trajectory of development for Uttar Pradesh by enhancing global connectivity and positioning the state as a major investment hub.

He credited the Centre's policies over the past decade for ensuring that schemes were effectively implemented on the ground, delivering tangible outcomes.

Talking about economic resilience, CM Yogi said India has managed to maintain stability despite global uncertainties, including in the pricing and supply of petroleum products.

Taking a swipe at previous regimes, he remarked that Uttar Pradesh, once seen as a laggard on the development index, is now rapidly emerging with a distinct and dynamic identity.

“Improved law and order and robust infrastructure have made the state an attractive destination for investors,” he noted.

He pointed out that the foundation stone laid in November 2021 has now translated into the inauguration of the first phase, showcasing the time-bound execution under the“double engine” government.

The Chief Minister linked the inauguration with the festive spirit of Ram Navami and said that while many countries are grappling with economic challenges, India continues to maintain balance and growth due to visionary policymaking.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the state's 25 crore people, he said the Jewar airport will become a central pillar of Uttar Pradesh's development, generating large-scale employment and investment opportunities.

He emphasised that the airport will be seamlessly integrated with key infrastructure networks, including the Yamuna Expressway, the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Ganga Expressway, RRTS, and the proposed Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail corridor -- creating a high-speed, multi-modal connectivity ecosystem.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the region's growing investment potential, noting that the Yamuna Expressway, Noida, and the Greater Noida belt are already attracting major proposals. He cited the recent foundation laying of a semiconductor manufacturing unit near the airport and the ongoing development of an electronics manufacturing cluster.

Describing the airport as a global connectivity hub, Yogi said it will incorporate modern facilities such as aviation fuel farms, in-flight kitchens, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services, and advanced digital and energy-efficient technologies, aligned with the vision of“Ease of Journey”.

He added that the development of a dedicated multi-modal cargo hub will help Uttar Pradesh overcome the limitations of being landlocked, significantly boosting trade and access to global markets.