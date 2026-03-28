AP Govt Aims To Take MSME Schemes To Grassroots: Minister

MENAFN - KNN India)The Andhra Pradesh government is focusing on expanding the reach of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) schemes to the grassroots level to promote inclusive entrepreneurship and local economic development, Kondapalli Srinivas, Minister for MSME, SERP, and NRI Empowerment and Relations said.

The minister highlighted that efforts are underway to ensure that MSME initiatives benefit individuals at the village and community level, particularly by encouraging first-generation entrepreneurs and strengthening rural livelihoods. The approach aligns with the broader vision of decentralised industrial growth and job creation across the state, reported The Hindu.

He emphasised that MSMEs play a critical role in employment generation and economic diversification, and extending scheme benefits to grassroots stakeholders would help unlock untapped entrepreneurial potential.

The government is working to bridge gaps in awareness, access to finance, and institutional support that often limit participation from rural and semi-urban areas.

The initiative is part of a wider strategy to strengthen the MSME ecosystem through targeted interventions, including cluster development, infrastructure creation, and credit support.

The state has also been promoting the idea of 'One Family-One Entrepreneur' to encourage self-employment and enterprise creation at the household level.

Officials noted that improving last-mile delivery of schemes, enhancing capacity-building programmes, and simplifying processes will be key to ensuring effective implementation on the ground.

The move is expected to contribute to balanced regional development and support the state's long-term economic growth objectives.

(KNN Bureau)