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Bahrain's Civil Defence Contains Fire Following Iranian Attack


2026-03-28 04:01:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced this morning that the Civil Defence had brought under control a fire that broke out in one of the facilities following a new Iranian attack.

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Gulf Times

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