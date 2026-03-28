IAEA Calls For Avoiding Nuclear Accident Risks From Escalation In The Middle-East

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), affiliated with the United Nations, renewed its call today for all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any nuclear accident risks arising from escalation in the Middle East.

IAEA's official X account said that Director General Rafael Grossi called for exercising restraint to prevent any risk of a nuclear incident in the region, noting that no increase in radiation levels has been recorded outside the Shahid Rezaei-Nejad facility for raw uranium production in Iran.

Earlier this week, the Israeli occupation targeted one of Iran's largest steel plants, a power station, civilian nuclear sites, and other infrastructure.