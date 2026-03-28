IAEA Calls For Avoiding Nuclear Accident Risks From Escalation In The Middle-East
IAEA's official X account said that Director General Rafael Grossi called for exercising restraint to prevent any risk of a nuclear incident in the region, noting that no increase in radiation levels has been recorded outside the Shahid Rezaei-Nejad facility for raw uranium production in Iran.
Earlier this week, the Israeli occupation targeted one of Iran's largest steel plants, a power station, civilian nuclear sites, and other infrastructure.
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