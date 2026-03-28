Ukraine Signs Defence Deal With Saudi Arabia, Says Zelensky
“We are ready to share our expertise and systems with Saudi Arabia and to work together to strengthen the protection of lives,” Zelensky said in a post on X.
Ahead of a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Zelensky said the agreement would lay the foundation for future contracts, technological cooperation and investment.
“Saudi Arabia also has capabilities that are of interest to Ukraine, and this cooperation can be mutually beneficial,” the Ukrainian president added.
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