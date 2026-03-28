Gujarat: PM Modi To Inaugurate Key GIDC Projects Worth Rs 271 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Sanand (Gujarat), March 28 (IANS) A Rs 244-crore drainage project designed to eliminate chronic monsoon waterlogging in Sanand will be among a set of industrial infrastructure schemes to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Gujarat on March 31.

The projects, implemented by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), have a combined value of Rs 271.20 crore and cover key works in the Sanand and Naroda industrial estates in the Ahmedabad region.

Officials said the Sanand works provide a permanent solution to flooding that has affected the area during the monsoon, with the estate expected to move towards becoming a“zero waterlogging” zone.

Sanand Industrial Estate, spread over approximately 2,056 hectares, has emerged as a hub for high-technology sectors including semiconductors, automobiles and pharmaceuticals, with more than 1,150 operational units.

To address water accumulation, two major drainage projects have been completed.

Under the east and west drain projects, an 18.71 km-long RCC storm water drain has been constructed along both sides of the estate to channel internal as well as upstream water.

In addition, an 18.35 km-long drainage network has been developed near the main entry points along the Sanand–Viramgam highway.

Officials stated,“A permanent solution to the problem of rainwater accumulation in Sanand has been achieved with the completion of the RCC storm water drain project at a cost of Rs 244 crore. With these projects, the Sanand industrial estate will become a 'zero water logging' zone.”

In Naroda, one of the state's oldest industrial estates established in 1963, infrastructure works have been completed at a cost of Rs 27.20 crore under the Assistance for Industrial Infrastructure (A.I.I.) scheme.

The upgrades include strengthening and widening of internal roads, construction of storm water drains and lining of natural channels, and development of paved surfaces across 1.19 lakh square metres for footpaths and parking facilities.

New street lighting, high-mast lights, security cabins and toilet blocks have also been installed.

Officials said,“The modernisation of Naroda industrial estate will provide improved infrastructure facilities and accelerate industrial growth.”

The projects are expected to directly benefit thousands of small and large industrial units in both estates.

Improved drainage systems, strengthened roads and enhanced infrastructure are expected to facilitate smoother movement of goods and improve overall operational efficiency, while also enhancing the attractiveness of Gujarat for global investors.

The inauguration will take place in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, members of the state cabinet and representatives from industry.