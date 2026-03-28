New Rail Line, Doubling Projects Among Rs 891 Crore Works To Be Launched By PM Modi In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Vav-Tharad (Gujarat), March 28 (IANS) Rail connectivity in Gujarat is set for a significant expansion as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and launch railway projects worth Rs 891 crore during his one-day visit to the state on March 31.

The projects, undertaken by the Ministry of Railways, are aimed at strengthening connectivity, advancing economic activity and improving passenger transport facilities across key regions.

The Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate the projects from Vav-Tharad, while Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be present at the programme.

Officials noted that“these railway projects mark an important step towards modernisation of rail infrastructure and boosting regional development in Gujarat”.

Among the major projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a 55-km new railway line between Himmatnagar and Khedbrahma, constructed at a cost of Rs 482 crore.

The project is expected to significantly improve connectivity in the Sabarkantha district, ensuring faster and more affordable travel.

It will also provide direct rail connectivity between Ahmedabad and Udaipur.

"The project is expected to enhance access to essential services such as healthcare and education, and create new livelihood opportunities for local communities," officials said.

In addition, PM Modi will inaugurate the 27-km Kanalus–Jamnagar doubling project, built at a cost of Rs 257 crore, and the 11-km Gandhidham–Adipur multi-tracking project.

According to the state government, these projects will make train movement“faster and smoother” and enable more efficient freight operations.

Improved connectivity to key industrial hubs, including Deendayal Port, is also expected, along with a positive impact on local tourism.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also flag off a new train service from Khedbrahma to Ahmedabad (Asarwa) via Himmatnagar.

With the launch of this service,“travel for citizens in the region will become faster and more convenient” and will“give a boost to local economic development”.

Highlighting the broader approach, the officials added: "In line with the Prime Minister's vision, various initiatives have been undertaken to modernise and make Indian Railways more efficient. Continuous efforts have been made to enrich the travel experience of citizens by ensuring last-mile connectivity."

They further noted that these initiatives are expected to“promote inclusive development and strengthen the Indian economy”.