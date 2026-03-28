Ram Navami Celebrated In Dhaka Hindu Group Demands Public Holiday

Ram Navami Celebrations in Bangladesh

On the occasion of the auspicious birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram (Ram Navami), the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance organized a worship, yajna, and aarti at 9am on March 27, 2026 in capital Dhaka.

At 11am, a colorful procession was brought out, starting from Shri Shri Sitanath Temple, passing through Dayaganj Shri Shri Shiva Temple, and returning to the Ram-Sita Temple. In the afternoon, prasad was distributed among devotees.

Before the procession, a discussion meeting was held under the chairmanship of the President of the Hindu Grand Alliance, Advocate Dinabandhu Roy. Speakers included Secretary General Advocate Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, Executive President Advocate Pradip Kumar Pal, Chief Coordinator Bijoy Krishna Bhattacharya, Senior Vice President Dulal Chandra Das, Vice President Nitai De Sarkar, President of Hindu Youth Grand Alliance Engineer Mrinal Kanti Madhu, General Secretary Sujan Gain, President of Hindu Student Grand Alliance Sajib Kundu, among others. The speakers discussed the teachings of Lord Ram and demanded that Ram Navami be declared a public holiday.

Apart from the capital Dhaka, the Hindu Grand Alliance also organized worship, processions, and prasad distribution programs in districts including Chattogram, Gopalganj, Manikganj, Narsingdi, Kishoreganj, and Pabna.

PM Modi Observes 'Surya Tilak' in Ayodhya

Meanwhile in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers to Lord Ram and virtually observed the Surya Tilak ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on the occassion of Ram Navami Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the 'Surya Tilak' illuminating the forehead of Ram Lalla.

The 'Surya Tilak' occurred exactly at noon when a beam of sunlight fell precisely on the forehead of Ram Lalla's idol, forming a celestial tilak. Priests offered prayers to Ram Lalla during the 'Surya Tilak'.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti. (ANI)

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