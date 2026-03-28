Noida Airport A Milestone For Connectivity, Growth, Say Industry Leaders

'A Long-Overdue Milestone'

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Industry leaders and aviation stakeholders on Saturday welcomed the inauguration of Phase I of the Noida International Airport, calling it a major milestone for regional connectivity, aviation capacity, and economic growth in northern India. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the event where Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the airport's first phase, Subhash Goyal said the airport was long overdue, as flight slots at Indira Gandhi International Airport are nearly exhausted.

"I congratulate the Government of India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and also the UP Government for bringing a world-class airport in partnership with Zurich Airport International. This airport was long overdue because the slots at Delhi airport are mostly completely exhausted," Goyal said.

He added that the airport will not only serve Delhi but also boost tourism and regional connectivity. "This will not only serve Delhi, but also passengers who are coming to see the Taj Mahal, Agra... Similarly, the entire hinterland of UP will benefit from this," he said.

Improved Connectivity and Infrastructure Needed

Goyal also stressed the need for better connectivity between the two airports. "There has to be a connectivity between Delhi International Airport and Noida International Airport... There has to be a fast metro or an airport express line between here and the airport," he said, adding that "there should be a comfortable coach service so that people with their baggage can transfer from one airport to another airport."

He further noted that hotel infrastructure will also be important around the new airport. "Just like in Delhi International Airport they have a lot of hotels, you need to have a lot of hotels around. Because if any flight is delayed and people are stranded, then it will be a big problem to get them accommodation," Goyal said.

Elevating the Region's Global Profile

Meanwhile, Bob Chi described the airport as an important step for India's aviation growth. "This is a remarkable milestone for PM Modi. We believe this is a critical stage for Noida and Uttar Pradesh to connect with the world," he told ANI.

He added that the project would elevate the region's global profile. "The development of this airport will establish Noida as a reputable hub on the global stage. As a Singaporean company, we are incredibly proud to participate in this historic moment and be part of a project that is drawing global excitement," Chi said.

Advanced Infrastructure and Operational Readiness

Highlighting preparations for airport operations, TS Dupare said his company has already completed the fuel infrastructure for the airport. "We were the first concessionaires for the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited Noida International Airport project. The initial concession was awarded to IOSL to build the fuel farm and provide in-plane fueling services," he said.

Dupare added that the facility is ready for operations. "After signing the agreement in 2022, we began constructing the facility and are now fully ready to fuel aircraft. In fact, we will be fueling several aircraft today," he said.

He also highlighted the advanced infrastructure developed for the airport. "Following the advanced specifications provided by YIAPL, we have built the most modern and high-tech fuel farm currently in the country, and we are now eagerly awaiting the start of operations," Dupare said.

Boost for Exports and Logistics

Industry representatives also expect the airport to boost exports and logistics. Lalit Thukral said the new facility will support cargo movement and industry growth. "The inauguration of Jewar Airport is highly beneficial for both Noida and our country. The airport features extensive cargo facilities and will also serve as a hub for aircraft maintenance and repair," he said.

Calling it a major opportunity for exporters, Thukral added, "As Asia's largest airport, it will provide a massive boost to our industry once our cargo begins moving through this."

The airport, located in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, is expected to significantly enhance aviation capacity in the National Capital Region while improving connectivity for tourism, trade and logistics. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)