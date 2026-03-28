Noida Airport Inauguration: Tight Security, Festive Fervour As Crowds Gather For PM Modi WATCH

MENAFN - Live Mint) People thronged Noida's Jewar amid a festive atmosphere on Saturday morning ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the state's most ambitious airport project.

Conch blowers from Kanpur, drummers and dancers from Mahoba, and trumpet players from various parts of Uttar Pradesh added to the celebratory mood at the venue. Many people were seen arriving carrying the national flag, while some also held BJP flags.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "The developmental journey of the 'New Uttar Pradesh' within the 'New India' is poised to touch yet another golden pinnacle today."

He went on to say, "Today, the grand inauguration of the first phase of the Noida International Airport at Jewar is set to take place at the hands of our Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi."

Adityanath said the airport would serve as the runway for the development of Uttar Pradesh.

"From here, the dreams of the youth will take flight, possibilities will be realised, and the future will soar to new heights. Special congratulations go to our farmer brethren who helped bring this epoch-making project to fruition; it is solely through your dedication that this development has been made possible," the chief minister said.

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Ramesh Singh, 65, a farmer from Bhagwatpur in Jewar, said, "We are very happy and grateful to Narendra Modi for giving us the Jewar airport."

"Humein to jaise swarg mil gaya hai (It feels as if we have been given heaven)!" he added.

Sanjeev Yadav, a 36-year-old private firm employee in Faridabad, said the airport would create job opportunities for locals.

Satish, a taxi driver, said the new airport would increase ride opportunities. "When we go to Delhi airport, it takes a lot of time due to traffic jams, but here it will take only 30-40 minutes."

Nandita Gurjar, 45, a resident of Ranera, said the project would immensely benefit the region. "Women will not have to go outside for jobs now," she said.

Shreshta, a student of a private college, said the airport would attract national and international companies and improve local infrastructure, facilities and employment prospects.

Seated in the front rows among the audience were engineers who worked on Phase I of the project. "We are thrilled today," they told reporters.

Former Noida district magistrate B N Singh, during whose tenure the project and land acquisition began, appeared elated.

"I must congratulate everyone associated with this project since the beginning," he said, recalling the efforts involved in acquiring land from farmers.

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BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said the prime minister is expected to arrive around 11 am and will first visit the terminal building and cargo area of the airport.

He said Modi will thereafter address a public rally, where around two lakh people are expected to attend.

Singh said he remembers a massive turnout at Modi's earlier visit for the foundation stone laying ceremony, and said this time it would be even higher.

Jewar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Durgesh Singh said over 1.5 lakh people are expected at the programme.

Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the airport, open the cargo terminal and lay the foundation stone for a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several Union and state leaders will attend the inaugural.

Billed as one of India's largest infrastructure projects, the airport is being developed in four phases at an estimated cost of ₹29,560 crore and received in-principle approval from the Centre in 2018.

Officials said the Phase-1 development, costing around ₹11,282 crore, will have an initial annual passenger handling capacity of 1.2 crore. Of this, ₹6,876 crore has been invested by the concessionaire, while the state government has spent ₹4,406 crore on land acquisition.

The cargo terminal will initially handle 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable up to 18 lakh metric tonnes. The proposed 40-acre MRO facility is expected to strengthen domestic aircraft maintenance capabilities.

Once fully operational, the airport is set to make Uttar Pradesh the first state in the country to have five international airports. It is also envisioned as a multi-modal transport hub integrating road, rail and metro networks, significantly improving connectivity across the National Capital Region and northern India.

Authorities said the project is expected to boost economic growth, generate employment, enhance exports and tourism, and make air travel more accessible.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the prime minister's visit and the expected gathering.

Officials said the entire area has been placed under a five-layer security cover, with around 5,000 police personnel deployed under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate in coordination with the Special Protection Group.

More than 100 entry gates equipped with 200 door-frame metal detectors have been installed, along with strict baggage screening and identity verification. Separate enclosures have been arranged for women.

Security measures include anti-sabotage checks, bomb disposal squads, anti-mine teams and sniffer dogs, while anti-drone systems have been activated and the area declared a no-fly zone.

Quick Reaction Teams have been deployed at key points, and surveillance is being carried out through CCTV cameras linked to an integrated command and control centre. Intelligence agencies are maintaining real-time coordination, officials said.

Emergency services, including NDRF and SDRF teams, fire brigades, ambulances and designated evacuation routes, have been put in place. Traffic diversions and parking arrangements for thousands of vehicles have also been made to ensure smooth movement.

Officials said the extensive security and logistical arrangements are aimed at ensuring a safe and seamless inauguration of the airport, which is expected to significantly boost regional connectivity and economic development.