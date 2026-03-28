Azerbaijan, Türkiye Set To Deepen Media Alliance With New Joint Platform (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan, Türkiye Set To Deepen Media Alliance With New Joint Platform (PHOTO)
The meeting took place between Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the MEDİA, and Burhanettin Duran, head of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration.
According to MEDİA, the discussions focused on further expanding the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the media sphere, with particular emphasis on strengthening joint efforts to combat disinformation.
The sides underscored those ongoing transformations in the global information space, along with the growing influence of fake and manipulative content, require closer coordination and more systematic cooperation between state institutions.
The meeting concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between MEDİA and the Turkish Presidential Communications Department to create a Joint Working Commission and committees within the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Joint Media Platform.
The document is expected to deepen institutional cooperation, enhance joint operational mechanisms, and strengthen coordination between the sides.
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