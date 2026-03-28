Cointelegraph Research Covers UNDP's New Blockchain Report On Modernizing Public Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cointelegraph Research has released a new analysis examining how the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is testing blockchain technology to support public digital infrastructure.

The report“New Tech, New Partners: Transforming development in the digital era” examines how distributed ledger systems are being applied in government and development programs. These environments often face challenges related to transparency, coordination between institutions, and trusted data sharing.

The research shows how UNDP integrates blockchain into broader digital transformation efforts, with a focus on governance, public finance, and institutional capacity building.

Blockchain as infrastructure for public systems

The publication draws on 42 real-world use cases spanning digital payments and financial inclusion, climate and nature finance, data governance and community-led investment models. Seven cases focus specifically on digital identity and data systems. The geographic scope covers developing economies across Africa, Latin America, Asia, and Eastern Europe – regions where public institutions face strong pressure to modernize with limited resources.

Within these projects, blockchain functions primarily as a shared ledger for coordination and verification across institutions. UUNDP treats the technology as part of a broader public digital infrastructure architecture. Many initiatives focus on improving transparency in payment systems, strengthening audit trails for public spending, and enabling more reliable data exchange between public institutions involved.

A pipeline model for experimentation

Cointelegraph Research highlights UNDP's“pipeline” model for deploying emerging technologies in the public sector. Instead of rolling out large-scale implementations immediately, projects typically begin with targeted pilots developed jointly with governments, blockchain developers, and local companies.

These pilots target specific operational bottlenecks such as inefficient payment rails for micro-entrepreneurs, fragmented climate finance tracking, or weak accountability in regional supply chains. Solutions are implemented locally and evaluated through practical use cases before any broader rollout.

The partnership structure also allows public institutions to experiment with different technology stacks without relying on a single vendor or protocol. UNDP emphasizes platform-agnostic design to keep digital infrastructure open and interoperable as national digital strategies evolve.

Governance and safeguards remain central

The research also notes that blockchain adoption in public infrastructure introduces technical and institutional risks. UNDP's framework highlights the importance of governance standards, privacy protections, and careful system design from the earliest stages of development.

Weak oversight or poorly designed smart contracts can create vulnerabilities ranging from data misuse to financial exploitation. As a result, blockchain initiatives supported by UNDP typically include safeguards and regulatory considerations throughout the project lifecycle.

Expanding the role of blockchain in development systems

The UNDP initiatives analyzed in the report reflect a broader shift in how distributed ledger technologies are being evaluated by public institutions.

By documenting practical pilots, the research provides policymakers, development practitioners, and technology builders with a clearer view of where blockchain infrastructure can contribute to real-world public systems.

The full Cointelegraph Research summary is available here. The complete UNDP report can be accessed through the publication.

About Cointelegraph

Founded in 2013, Cointelegraph is the leading independent publication covering blockchain technology, crypto assets, and emerging fintech trends. Its global team of journalists, researchers, and analysts provides in-depth news, market analysis, and research reports trusted by millions of readers worldwide. Cointelegraph Research offers data-driven insights into the crypto economy through comprehensive industry reports and institutional-grade analysis.

Media Contact

Vladimir S

Head of Research

...

About UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is the UN's leading agency for international development. It works in around 170 countries and territories to reduce poverty, address inequality and exclusion, and strengthen resilience so societies can sustain long-term progress. UNDP connects governments and communities with knowledge, resources, and partnerships needed to support sustainable development.



CONTACT: Media Contact Svetla Baeva Strategic Communicaitons Lead, Innovation and Digital Team, UNDP Europe and Central Asia...

MENAFN28032026004107003653ID1110912192